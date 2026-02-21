Former UConn football captain convicted in $328 million Medicare fraud scheme

Gray potentially faces up to 10 years in prison per count; total exposure depends on the number of counts and the judge's sentencing decision.

Gray ran two labs that paid marketers for DNA samples and personal info from Medicare patients—often gathered through cold calls by non-medical staff.

The labs billed Medicare for unnecessary genetic tests and pocketed $54 million before getting caught.

He tried to cover it up with fake contracts and spent some of the money on luxury cars.

Federal agencies investigated the scheme, while Gray waits for sentencing by a federal judge.