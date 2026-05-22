Former vice president accuses JPMorgan's Lorna Hajdini of sexual assault
Business
JPMorgan Chase is in the spotlight after a former vice president accused Executive Director Lorna Hajdini of sexual assault and racial harassment.
The bank strongly denies these allegations, calling them "false" and "malicious," while a spokesperson for Rana says their claims will be proven in court.
JPMorgan internal investigation finds no evidence
JPMorgan says its internal investigation found no evidence to support the accusations and is reserving the right to pursue its own claims against the plaintiff.
Meanwhile, Hajdini has already filed her own defamation suit, saying these claims have damaged her reputation.
Bloomberg reports the bank offered a $1 million settlement that was turned down.
The legal battle continues in New York State Supreme Court under Doe v. JPMorgan Chase.