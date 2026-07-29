Forrester: India to reach 13% chip production by 2030
India is set to ramp up its semiconductor chip production from 0% in 2025 to 13% by 2030, according to Forrester.
While that's a huge leap for local manufacturing and tech self-reliance, India's overall technology sovereignty score will only see a small bump, from 32% in 2025 to 35% by 2030.
To really move the needle, India needs bigger investments in AI, cloud tech, data centers, software, and strategic partnerships.
Global tech sovereignty average to 40%
On the world stage, most countries aren't making major gains in tech independence either: the global average will barely nudge from 39% in 2025 to 40% by 2030.
China and the US are still leading thanks to their economic power.
Forrester suggests that for midsize and emerging tech powers, the path forward depends on targeted investments, open technologies, alliances, and durable public-private partnerships.