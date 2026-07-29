Forrester: India to reach 13% chip production by 2030

India is set to ramp up its semiconductor chip production from 0% in 2025 to 13% by 2030, according to Forrester.

While that's a huge leap for local manufacturing and tech self-reliance, India's overall technology sovereignty score will only see a small bump, from 32% in 2025 to 35% by 2030.

To really move the needle, India needs bigger investments in AI, cloud tech, data centers, software, and strategic partnerships.