Forward deployed engineers help companies apply AI across industries

FDEs combine technical and communication skills

FDEs don't just code: they listen to what clients need, build custom AI tools (think Python, APIs, cloud platforms), and make sure everything runs smoothly in the real world.

Communication skills matter as much as technical ones here.

Experience building actual AI products counts more than fancy certificates, and with top salaries reaching close to $1 million a year at leading companies, it's no wonder this role is in demand far beyond Silicon Valley.