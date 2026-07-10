Forward deployed engineers help companies apply AI across industries
AI is shaking up every industry, and now there's a hot new tech role on the rise: forward-deployed engineers (FDEs).
Companies like OpenAI, Palantir, and Cognizant are bringing FDEs on board to help real businesses, from hospitals to banks, make AI actually work for them.
FDEs combine coding chops, AI know-how, and people skills to turn big ideas into working solutions.
FDEs combine technical and communication skills
FDEs don't just code: they listen to what clients need, build custom AI tools (think Python, APIs, cloud platforms), and make sure everything runs smoothly in the real world.
Communication skills matter as much as technical ones here.
Experience building actual AI products counts more than fancy certificates, and with top salaries reaching close to $1 million a year at leading companies, it's no wonder this role is in demand far beyond Silicon Valley.