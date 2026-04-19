Foundation laid for 3D Glass Solutions chip packaging in Bhubaneswar

SiCSem, 3DGS to create 2,000+ jobs

This move brings advanced tech jobs and innovation to the state.

Alongside 3DGS, SiCSem Private Limited will also set up shop, making high-tech parts for electric vehicles, defense, and more.

Together, these projects are expected to create more than 2,000 skilled jobs and help push India closer to its dream of being self-reliant in semiconductors.