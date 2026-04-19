Foundation laid for 3D Glass Solutions chip packaging in Bhubaneswar
Business
Odisha just got a major upgrade in the tech world with a new advanced chip packaging unit by 3D Glass Solutions Inc., for which the foundation stone was laid at Info Valley, Bhubaneswar.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi did the honors, and Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called it a "historic day" for Odisha's entry into global semiconductors.
SiCSem, 3DGS to create 2,000+ jobs
This move brings advanced tech jobs and innovation to the state.
Alongside 3DGS, SiCSem Private Limited will also set up shop, making high-tech parts for electric vehicles, defense, and more.
Together, these projects are expected to create more than 2,000 skilled jobs and help push India closer to its dream of being self-reliant in semiconductors.