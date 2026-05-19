Founder Akshat Rathee says NODWIN plans $100 million-$200 million ahead of IPO Business May 19, 2026

NODWIN Gaming, known for esports and youth media, is gearing up to raise $100 million to $200 million as it prepares to go public.

Founder Akshat Rathee shared during Nazara Technologies's earnings call that the IPO will happen "as soon as possible," so big moves are definitely on the horizon.