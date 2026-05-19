Founder Akshat Rathee says NODWIN plans $100 million-$200 million ahead of IPO
Business
NODWIN Gaming, known for esports and youth media, is gearing up to raise $100 million to $200 million as it prepares to go public.
Founder Akshat Rathee shared during Nazara Technologies's earnings call that the IPO will happen "as soon as possible," so big moves are definitely on the horizon.
NODWIN reports 21cr EBITDA profit
Started in 2015 by Rathee and Gautam Virk, NODWIN now covers gaming content, live events, creator-led IPs, and even Comic-Con.
Nazara recently reduced its stake but still owns nearly half of NODWIN.
After bouncing back from a loss last year to report a ₹21 crore EBITDA profit in fiscal 2026, and seeing steady growth, NODWIN looks ready for its next chapter.