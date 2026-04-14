Founder of AI firm builds 24 automations after hiring issues
A founder of an AI firm in a tier 2 city built around 24 automations after struggling with new hires who, in his words, had a "casual and unprofessional attitude": think longer breaks and resistance to deadlines.
Frustrated by these issues as the company grew from five to 25 people, he decided to let technology step in.
Founder using Claude sparks skills questions
Spending nearly 72 hours with tools like Anthropic's Claude, the founder built automations that supported roles in tech, sales, and operations.
Even though he's still clocking up to 18-hour days himself, this move highlights how workplaces are leaning more into efficiency with AI.
It also sparks bigger questions about what skills will matter most as one commenter suggests older, experienced folks who can thrive alongside smart tech.