Four EV firms raise nearly ₹3,800 cr for expansion

Simple Energy, JBM Ecolife secure funding

Simple Energy from Bengaluru grabbed ₹250 crore in Series B funding to ramp up manufacturing.

JBM Ecolife Mobility secured ₹750 crore and plans to grow its electric bus fleet from around 3,400 to nearly 5,000 within a year.

According to Equirus Capital, these investments, plus steady government support, are speeding up India's shift toward electric rides and making the future of EVs look pretty bright.