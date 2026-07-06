Four firms launch IPOs this week to raise ₹1,459cr
If you're into stocks or just curious about what's buzzing in the market, here's a quick heads-up: four companies are launching IPOs this week, aiming to raise a combined ₹1,459 crore.
Kusumgar (engineered fabrics maker) and Laser Power and Infra are the big players here. Together, they make up most of that amount.
Plus, two smaller companies, Happy Steels and Devson Catalyst, are opening their SME IPOs for anyone looking for fresh investment options.
Ten companies debut on stock exchanges
It's not just about new IPOs: 10 companies are making their debut on the stock exchanges too.
The action kicks off July 6 with Aastha Spintex and continues through July 10 with IC Electricals Company.
If you like tracking new names or want to see how these listings perform, it's definitely a busy week ahead!