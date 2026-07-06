Four firms launch IPOs this week to raise ₹1,459cr Business Jul 06, 2026

If you're into stocks or just curious about what's buzzing in the market, here's a quick heads-up: four companies are launching IPOs this week, aiming to raise a combined ₹1,459 crore.

Kusumgar (engineered fabrics maker) and Laser Power and Infra are the big players here. Together, they make up most of that amount.

Plus, two smaller companies, Happy Steels and Devson Catalyst, are opening their SME IPOs for anyone looking for fresh investment options.