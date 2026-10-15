Four IPOs open today nearly 9000cr Zetwerk mixes primary secondary

Zetwerk leads the pack with a ₹5,000 crore-plus target and shares priced at ₹143 to ₹151 (minimum investment: ₹14,949).

Bonfiglioli is aiming for ₹2,534 crore at ₹558 to ₹586 per share (starting around ₹14,650), while Tonbo Imaging's IPO size is ₹852 crore, and the price band is ₹665 to ₹700 per share (minimum: ₹14,700).

Sahajanand Medical Technologies rounds things off at ₹327 to ₹344 per share (₹14,792 minimum).

All four have caught analysts' attention: SBI Securities even recommends "Subscribe for long-term" for Zetwerk, "subscribe" for Bonfiglioli, "Subscribe for Long Term" for Tonbo Imaging, and "neutral" for Sahajanand.

If you're curious about investing or just want to see what's trending in the markets right now, these IPOs are worth a look!