Four major firms lose 1L cr, SBI nears 45,000 cr

Five firms recover nearly half losses

On the brighter side, Reliance Industries added about ₹6,500 crore to its value. HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance also grew by over ₹15,000 crore and ₹11,000 crore respectively.

Along with Hindustan Unilever and LIC chipping in too, these five firms together managed to add back nearly half of what was lost last week.