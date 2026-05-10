Four major firms lose 1L cr, SBI nears 45,000 cr
Business
Last week, four of India's biggest companies (SBI, Bharti Airtel, TCS, and L&T) lost a combined ₹1 lakh crore in market value.
SBI took the hardest hit, dropping nearly ₹45,000 crore. Airtel and TCS weren't far behind with losses over ₹31,000 crore and ₹28,000 crore each.
All this happened even though the Sensex and Nifty saw small gains overall.
Five firms recover nearly half losses
On the brighter side, Reliance Industries added about ₹6,500 crore to its value. HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance also grew by over ₹15,000 crore and ₹11,000 crore respectively.
Along with Hindustan Unilever and LIC chipping in too, these five firms together managed to add back nearly half of what was lost last week.