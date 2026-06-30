Four PSBs pay ₹9,439 cr dividends to government for 2025-26 Business Jun 30, 2026

Four big public sector banks (PNB, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Bank) just paid a total of ₹9,439 crore in dividends to the Indian government for 2025-26.

Top bank officials personally handed the checks to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting how well these banks have been doing financially.