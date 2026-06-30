Four PSBs pay ₹9,439 cr dividends to government for 2025-26
Business
Four big public sector banks (PNB, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Bank) just paid a total of ₹9,439 crore in dividends to the Indian government for 2025-26.
Top bank officials personally handed the checks to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting how well these banks have been doing financially.
Breakdown of bank dividend contributions
PNB contributed ₹2,416 crore; Canara Bank chipped in with ₹2,397 crore; Bank of Baroda handed over ₹2,811 crore; and Indian Bank gave ₹1,815.05 crore.
These payouts reflect strong profits for FY 2025-26, like Bank of Baroda's impressive ₹8.50 per share dividend, and Indian Bank's dividend reflects its stated commitment to supporting Viksit Bharat.