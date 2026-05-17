Four SMEs open IPOs on NSE SME and BSE SME
This week, four small and medium-sized companies are rolling out their IPOs, aiming to collect a combined ₹138.69 crore.
The businesses come from food services, construction, textiles, and packaged foods, so there's a mix of flavors and industries.
All four will launch/open on the NSE SME and BSE SME platforms.
NFP Sampoorna, Teamtech, Vegorama, Harikanta IPOs
NFP Sampoorna Foods (cashew processing) opens its IPO May 18-20 for ₹24.53 crore to boost working capital.
Teamtech Formwork Solutions (construction tech) opens on May 19, targeting ₹50.15 crore for a new factory and debt repayment.
On May 20, Vegorama Punjabi Angithi (restaurants and cloud kitchens) launches its IPO for ₹38.38 crore to expand facilities and add cloud kitchens; Harikanta Overseas (synthetic textiles) also opens that day aiming for ₹25.63 crore to upgrade machinery and factories.