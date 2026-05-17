Four SMEs open IPOs on NSE SME and BSE SME Business May 17, 2026

This week, four small and medium-sized companies are rolling out their IPOs, aiming to collect a combined ₹138.69 crore.

The businesses come from food services, construction, textiles, and packaged foods, so there's a mix of flavors and industries.

All four will launch/open on the NSE SME and BSE SME platforms.