Four states sue Meta for $1.4 trillion over platform safety
Four US states, California, Colorado, Kentucky, and New Jersey, are taking Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) to court, asking for a massive $1.4 trillion penalty.
They claim Meta designed its platforms to hook young people and misled everyone about how safe they really are.
That fine is almost as much as the entire company is worth.
August California trial examines kids' data
Meta called the demand unsupported by the evidence and said it's unlike anything seen before in consumer protection cases.
The trial kicks off this August in California and will also look at whether Meta collected kids' data without proper consent, a claim from 29 states.
Meanwhile, Meta faces more lawsuits elsewhere, with other social apps like Snapchat, YouTube, and TikTok also under fire for their impact on teen mental health.
The outcome could seriously shape how social media companies handle safety and privacy going forward.