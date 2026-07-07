Four states sue Meta for $1.4 trillion over platform safety

August California trial examines kids' data

Meta called the demand unsupported by the evidence and said it's unlike anything seen before in consumer protection cases.

The trial kicks off this August in California and will also look at whether Meta collected kids' data without proper consent, a claim from 29 states.

Meanwhile, Meta faces more lawsuits elsewhere, with other social apps like Snapchat, YouTube, and TikTok also under fire for their impact on teen mental health.

The outcome could seriously shape how social media companies handle safety and privacy going forward.