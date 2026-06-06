Four US banks plan tokenized deposit network 1st half 2027 Business Jun 06, 2026

JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America are teaming up to launch a tokenized deposit network in the first half of 2027.

Basically, they want to offer a digital version of bank deposits, kind of like stablecoins (crypto tied to the US dollar), but run by the banks themselves.

It's their way of responding to the growth of stablecoins.