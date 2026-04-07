Fox partners with Kalshi to display real-time event predictions networkwide
Business
Fox is teaming up with Kalshi, a prediction-market platform, to bring real-time event predictions (think politics, weather, and pop culture) straight into its news and streaming channels.
You'll start seeing these crowd-powered forecasts on Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Weather, and its streaming service Fox One, all designed to look sharp on screen.
Most Kalshi users check odds
Prediction markets let people bet on how likely events are to happen.
But here's the twist: about 70% of Kalshi users just check the odds instead of trading. This shows that audiences are curious about what the crowd thinks might happen next.
Fox is integrating Kalshi's prediction market data across its news and streaming platforms.