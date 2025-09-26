Foxconn workers faced harsh conditions during iPhone 17 production: Report

A recent report by China Labor Watch has revealed that workers at Foxconn 's Zhengzhou facility, a major Apple production partner, faced harsh working conditions while preparing for the launch of the iPhone 17. The period from March to September saw allegations of wage withholding, excessive overtime, and forced night shifts. The report also claims that Foxconn is violating Chinese law by employing a high percentage of temporary "dispatch" workers.

Corporate response Apple reaffirms commitment to ethical sourcing and labor standards In light of the report, Apple has confirmed that it is "firmly committed to the highest standards of labor, human rights, environmental and ethical conduct." The tech giant stressed that its suppliers are obligated to provide safe working conditions and treat workers with dignity. Apple also said it regularly conducts third-party audits and takes swift action whenever an issue is raised in its supply chain.

Workforce details Temporary workers exceeded legal limits The report noted that Foxconn's Zhengzhou complex, often termed as 'iPhone city,' employed between 150,000 and 200,000 workers during the March-September period. Temporary workers made up more than half of the total workforce, a level that is "five times the legal limit under Chinese law," according to China Labor Watch. The organization also highlighted Apple's presence at this facility, suggesting that its representatives may be aware of these working conditions.

Wage issues Excessive overtime remains a major issue China Labor Watch reported that Foxconn's pay structure, which withholds a second portion of wages until the next month, left some dispatch workers without weeks' worth of overtime pay if they resigned before a certain cutoff date. The organization also claimed that excessive overtime remains a major issue at the facility. "Most workers clocked 60 to 75 hours per week, well above China's legal maximum and Apple's own 60-hour weekly cap," it said.

Discrimination claims Other alarming allegations raised by China Labor Watch The report also raised concerns about the coercion of young workers with student status, who were often forced onto night shifts for low pay. China Labor Watch alleged discriminatory hiring practices that excluded several ethnicities and exposure to hazardous chemicals without proper protective gear. The organization also claimed there was widespread harassment and intimidation at the facility. It added that "Workers who raised complaints were subjected to surveillance, threats and even the public release of personal information."