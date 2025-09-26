Next Article
Morgan Stanley names Paytm as global AI adoption leader
Paytm just got a major shoutout from Morgan Stanley, landing as the only Indian company on their global AI Adoption Leaders list in its latest report.
The report spotlights how Paytm uses AI everywhere—from onboarding and fraud detection to churn prediction and personalized cross-sell—helping them manage risks and give users a better experience.
Paytm's stellar performance and AI advancements
This recognition comes after a big year for Paytm, with shareholder returns up 136%.
Their AI-powered features, like personalized UPI IDs and detailed spending summaries, are setting new trends in fintech.
By joining global leaders from Japan, Korea, and Singapore on this list (which outperformed the MSCI Asia Pacific Index), Paytm is showing how India's tech scene is stepping up its game.