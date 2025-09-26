Morgan Stanley names Paytm as global AI adoption leader

Paytm's stellar performance and AI advancements

This recognition comes after a big year for Paytm, with shareholder returns up 136%.

Their AI-powered features, like personalized UPI IDs and detailed spending summaries, are setting new trends in fintech.

By joining global leaders from Japan, Korea, and Singapore on this list (which outperformed the MSCI Asia Pacific Index), Paytm is showing how India's tech scene is stepping up its game.