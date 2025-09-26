Withdrawals for wrong reasons can lead to recovery notice: EPFO
EPFO just put out a reminder on social media—taking money out of your Provident Fund (PF) for reasons not allowed under the rules can land you with penalties and even a recovery notice.
The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation has warned subscribers that withdrawals for incorrect reasons may lead to recovery of funds.
What are the rules?
You can only withdraw your PF after retirement or for specific needs like marriage, education, serious illness, or buying a home—and you'll need to show proper documents.
If you misuse your funds, not only will you have to pay it back with interest, but you also won't be able to take new advances for three years.
Filing online is easier now
Filing online is easier now: just link your Aadhaar, UAN, and bank details through the portal using Forms 19, 10-C, or 31.
Plus, since June 2025, EPFO raised the auto-settlement limit from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh—so smaller claims get processed faster without office visits.
But remember: stick to the rules if you want those benefits!