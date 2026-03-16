Foxconn bets on AI servers for growth amid global challenges

AI server shipments are booming

AI server shipments are booming: Foxconn shipped about 2,400 high-end racks in February alone, matching January's pace.

Industrywide shipments rose substantially; full-year 2026 shipments are forecast at about 70,000-80,000 units, up from roughly 29,000 in 2025. Analysts expect those numbers to more than double in 2026.

Even with memory shortages and rising gadget prices, Foxconn says its premium models are holding strong.

Plus, a new partnership with OpenAI could help Foxconn build next-generation AI hardware in the US.