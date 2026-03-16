Foxconn bets on AI servers for growth amid global challenges
Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, is counting on a surge in demand for AI servers to drive its growth this year (2026), even as global conflicts and tariffs create headwinds.
The company's profits jumped 24% in 2025, and it's hoping AI will keep that momentum going.
AI server shipments are booming
AI server shipments are booming: Foxconn shipped about 2,400 high-end racks in February alone, matching January's pace.
Industrywide shipments rose substantially; full-year 2026 shipments are forecast at about 70,000-80,000 units, up from roughly 29,000 in 2025. Analysts expect those numbers to more than double in 2026.
Even with memory shortages and rising gadget prices, Foxconn says its premium models are holding strong.
Plus, a new partnership with OpenAI could help Foxconn build next-generation AI hardware in the US.
Foxconn's optimism in the face of challenges
Despite war-related supply chain risks and higher oil prices, Foxconn remains upbeat about its future in the fast-growing AI market, showing how tech giants adapt quickly when the world gets unpredictable.