Foxconn explores OpenAI partnership after Young Liu met Sam Altman
Business
Foxconn, best known for making AI servers for NVIDIA, is working on a potential new partnership with OpenAI.
The confirmation came after Foxconn chairman Young Liu met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at a tech event.
Details are still hush-hush, but the proposed partnership could further strengthen Foxconn's position in AI hardware manufacturing.
Foxconn AI servers majority Q2 revenue
Foxconn's AI server business is booming: it made up more than half of its second-quarter revenue.
Liu is optimistic about the future and reassured everyone that he does not believe the AI industry is experiencing a bubble, pointing to steady growth and real demand as it doubles down on partnerships like this one.