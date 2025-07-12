Next Article
Foxconn initiates iPhone 17 trial production in India
Foxconn has started trial runs for the iPhone 17 in India, bringing in key parts from China to make it happen.
This step is part of Apple's bigger plan to spread out its manufacturing and not rely so much on China.
Apple is betting big on India
Full-scale production is set to kick off by August 2023, just ahead of the expected September launch.
With India now involved early in making new iPhones—a role that used to be China-only—Apple is betting big on the country despite some talent shortages at local factories.
The move comes after a huge jump in iPhone exports from India, showing Apple sees real potential here for its global supply chain.