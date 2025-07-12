NVIDIA CEO continues to sell shares amid rising stock prices

NVIDIA's stock price has actually kept climbing

Huang plans to sell up to six million shares by 2025, with over five million left to go.

But thanks to NVIDIA's massive daily trading volume (over 200 million shares), these sales barely make a ripple.

The company says the trades are spaced out—about 200,000 shares every few days—and since starting in June, the stock price has actually kept climbing.

So far, it looks like NVIDIA isn't missing a beat.