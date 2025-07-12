Next Article
NVIDIA CEO continues to sell shares amid rising stock prices
NVIDIA just hit a new all-time high of $165.69, as CEO Jensen Huang sold nearly a million of his own shares for $152 million.
The sale wasn't random—it was part of a pre-planned trading schedule set up in March, so everything's above board and expected.
NVIDIA's stock price has actually kept climbing
Huang plans to sell up to six million shares by 2025, with over five million left to go.
But thanks to NVIDIA's massive daily trading volume (over 200 million shares), these sales barely make a ripple.
The company says the trades are spaced out—about 200,000 shares every few days—and since starting in June, the stock price has actually kept climbing.
So far, it looks like NVIDIA isn't missing a beat.