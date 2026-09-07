Foxconn posts record August T$921.8 billion revenue amid AI demand
Business
Foxconn, NVIDIA's biggest server maker and a major Apple supplier, is feeling upbeat about this quarter.
Thanks to booming demand for AI gear and a seasonal lift in tech products, it just posted the highest amount ever for August 2026: T$921.8 billion (about $29.15 billion), which is nearly 52% higher than last year.
Foxconn profit jumps 35% shares rally
Just last month, Foxconn reported a 35% jump in Q2 profits, beating what analysts predicted.
Even without sharing exact numbers for Q3, investors are clearly optimistic: Foxconn's stock rose 3.4% on Friday, outpacing the market's overall gain.