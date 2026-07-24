Foxconn raises pay, readies iPhone 18 Pro for September 2026
Business
Foxconn is gearing up for the iPhone 18 Pro launch by preparing for mass production and offering better pay to attract workers.
This hiring push lines up with Apple's plan to release the Pro models in September 2026, while the regular iPhone 18 arrives next year.
iPhone 18 Pro rumored display-chip-camera-AI-satellite
Expect a sleeker look thanks to a smaller Dynamic Island cutout and a higher screen-to-body ratio.
The new A20 Pro chip promises faster performance and year-over-year gains in performance and efficiency.
Camera upgrades include variable aperture for sharper low-light photos and more creative depth effects.
Plus, potential upgrades to satellite connectivity and potential AI features powered by Apple Intelligence should make gaming, streaming, and photography even smoother.