Foxconn's Q1 revenue jumps 30% YoY on strong AI demand
What's the story
Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and NVIDIA's biggest server supplier, has posted a massive 29.7% jump in its first-quarter revenue year-on-year. The growth was mainly fueled by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-related products. The company's revenue for the January-March period stood at NT$2.13 trillion ($66.6 billion), below analyst expectations and showing robust market interest.
Market performance
Foxconn's performance in Q1
Foxconn's first-quarter revenue of NT$2.13 trillion ($66.6 billion) was below the LSEG SmartEstimate of NT$2.148 trillion, which gives more weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate. This strong performance highlights the company's ability to meet market demand and capitalize on growth opportunities in the tech industry, especially with AI-related products driving much of its success this quarter.
Scenario
March revenue jumped 45.6% YoY
Foxconn's March revenue jumped 45.6% YoY to T$803.7 billion, marking a record for the month. The company expects operations to grow both sequentially and annually in Q2, driven by continued momentum in AI rack demand. However, it cautioned that the volatile global political and economic environment remains a key risk. Last month, Chairman Young Liu said the biggest external challenge this year is the global economic and political landscape, particularly the war in the Middle East.