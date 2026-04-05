Foxconn's Q1 revenue jumps 30% YoY on strong AI demand

Market performance

Foxconn's performance in Q1

Foxconn's first-quarter revenue of NT$2.13 trillion ($66.6 billion) was below the LSEG SmartEstimate of NT$2.148 trillion, which gives more weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate. This strong performance highlights the company's ability to meet market demand and capitalize on growth opportunities in the tech industry, especially with AI-related products driving much of its success this quarter.