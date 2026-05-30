Foxconn to pay record $0.22 per share dividend for 2025 Business May 30, 2026

Foxconn (yes, the tech giant behind a lot of your gadgets) is sharing a record $0.22-per-share dividend for 2025, the highest since it went public in 1991.

That's more than $3 billion going back to shareholders, with Foxconn keeping its streak of paying out more than half its profits for seven years straight.