Foxconn to pay record $0.22 per share dividend for 2025
Business
Foxconn (yes, the tech giant behind a lot of your gadgets) is sharing a record $0.22-per-share dividend for 2025, the highest since it went public in 1991.
That's more than $3 billion going back to shareholders, with Foxconn keeping its streak of paying out more than half its profits for seven years straight.
Foxconn posts $5.78B profit, $247B sales
The company pulled in record profits ($5.78 billion) and sales ($247 billion) last year.
Chairman Young Liu says Foxconn now makes more than 40% of the world's AI servers and expects shipments to double by 2026 as companies like Amazon and Microsoft pour money into AI.
Looking ahead, Foxconn produces electric vehicles, so it's not just sticking to phones and servers anymore.