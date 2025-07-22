Foxconn's Apple assembly plant in India hit by material shortage
Foxconn's factory in Telangana, where AirPods are made, is running into trouble because of a shortage of dysprosium—a rare earth metal needed for production.
The root of the problem? China has tightened exports on dysprosium, which is key for making these devices.
Even so, Foxconn says their assembly lines haven't stopped since they started up in April 2024.
This plant is a big part of Apple's push to move some manufacturing out of China.
Foxconn seeks help from Telangana government
To keep things moving, Foxconn has asked the Telangana government to help speed up export approvals so they don't run out of materials.
The state is already talking to national industry officials about it.
Meanwhile, industry groups have warned that China's export controls are causing headaches not just for Foxconn and Apple but for other tech players too—raising costs and slowing down production worldwide.
```