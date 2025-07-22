Foxconn's Apple assembly plant in India hit by material shortage Business Jul 22, 2025

Foxconn's factory in Telangana, where AirPods are made, is running into trouble because of a shortage of dysprosium—a rare earth metal needed for production.

The root of the problem? China has tightened exports on dysprosium, which is key for making these devices.

Even so, Foxconn says their assembly lines haven't stopped since they started up in April 2024.

This plant is a big part of Apple's push to move some manufacturing out of China.