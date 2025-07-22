US probes Indian solar panel imports over alleged dumping
The US is looking into solar panel imports from India, Indonesia, and Laos after American companies claimed these countries—many with Chinese-owned firms—are selling panels way below market price thanks to unfair subsidies.
For India, the alleged price gap is huge, with dumping margins up to 213.96%.
India supplies about 8% of America's solar panels
India supplies about 8% of America's solar panels—worth $4.4 billion in 2024—so this investigation could seriously shake up the market.
If the US finds proof of unfair trade, big Indian exporters like Waaree and Adani could face new tariffs, making their products pricier and possibly slowing down green energy projects in both countries.
This move is also part of a bigger push by the US to protect its own solar industry and reduce reliance on China in clean energy supply chains.
```