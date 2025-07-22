US probes Indian solar panel imports over alleged dumping

India supplies about 8% of America's solar panels

India supplies about 8% of America's solar panels—worth $4.4 billion in 2024—so this investigation could seriously shake up the market.

If the US finds proof of unfair trade, big Indian exporters like Waaree and Adani could face new tariffs, making their products pricier and possibly slowing down green energy projects in both countries.

This move is also part of a bigger push by the US to protect its own solar industry and reduce reliance on China in clean energy supply chains.

```