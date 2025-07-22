S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday, while the Dow edged down slightly as investors juggled upbeat earnings with concerns over possible new US tariffs on Europe.
The market's mood was a mix of optimism from strong company results and caution about what might happen if trade talks don't work out by August 1.
Strong earnings boost investor confidence
Strong earnings—like Verizon's 4% jump after beating expectations—are giving investors confidence, especially in tech stocks that usually feel global trade heat.
Still, everyone's watching for more earnings updates and any news on tariffs that could shake things up.
Investors are playing it safe
Investors are playing it safe: Treasury yields dropped to 4.384%, signaling caution, while gold prices rose as people looked for safer bets amid all the uncertainty.
Oil prices dipped a bit too, reflecting worries about slower global growth.