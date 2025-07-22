S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs Business Jul 22, 2025

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday, while the Dow edged down slightly as investors juggled upbeat earnings with concerns over possible new US tariffs on Europe.

The market's mood was a mix of optimism from strong company results and caution about what might happen if trade talks don't work out by August 1.