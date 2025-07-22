Next Article
Today's tech giants are more valuable than those in dot-com bubble
AI giants like NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet are now valued even higher than tech companies were during the infamous dot-com bubble.
Torsten Slok from Apollo Global Management warns this could spell trouble—if hype keeps outpacing reality, we might see a market crash worse than what happened back then.
Slok's warning: Current AI hype could lead to market crash
Right now, money is pouring into AI way faster than actual profits are coming in.
For context: the entire generative AI market could hit $85 billion by 2029—which is just a bit more than what Meta alone plans to spend on AI next year.
Slok's warning is basically a reality check for anyone thinking about investing: don't let FOMO blind you to the risks behind all the buzz.