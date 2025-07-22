Today's tech giants are more valuable than those in dot-com bubble

Slok's warning: Current AI hype could lead to market crash

Right now, money is pouring into AI way faster than actual profits are coming in.

For context: the entire generative AI market could hit $85 billion by 2029—which is just a bit more than what Meta alone plans to spend on AI next year.

Slok's warning is basically a reality check for anyone thinking about investing: don't let FOMO blind you to the risks behind all the buzz.