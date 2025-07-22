IMF's Gita Gopinath to return to Harvard after August

Gita Gopinath, the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director and a trailblazer as its first female Chief Economist, is set to leave her role at the end of August 2025. She'll be heading back to Harvard University, this time as the inaugural Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics.

Gopinath has been guiding the IMF through global economic challenges Gopinath has been at the heart of major global economic decisions—helping guide the IMF through tough times like the pandemic and ongoing conflicts.

She's known for her sharp analysis and practical advice, especially on big issues affecting countries like Argentina and Ukraine.

Her leadership has made waves at top forums like the G7 and G20.

Gopinath was a professor at Harvard before joining the IMF A macroeconomics expert with deep roots in academia, Gopinath was a professor at Harvard before joining the IMF in 2019.

She quickly rose through the ranks thanks to her expertise in international finance.