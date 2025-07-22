Next Article
No more surprise apps! RBI's new rules for digital banking
RBI is rolling out draft guidelines to make digital banking safer and more transparent.
The new rules, open for public feedback until August 11, would stop banks from promoting products from their own business groups on their apps and websites.
It's all about protecting customers and making sure banks play fair online.
Banks need RBI's approval for new digital channels
Banks will need RBI's go-ahead before launching any new digital channels—so no more surprise features without oversight.
Plus, you can't be forced to use digital-only services like debit cards; it's your choice.
Only banks with up-to-date tech will be allowed to offer "view-only" banking features, keeping things secure for everyone.