EU's Russian oil sanctions impact India: Reliance shares fall
The European Union announced earlier new sanctions targeting fuels made from Russian crude, and that's a big deal for India—especially companies like Reliance Industries.
Starting January 21, 2025, Indian exporters now have to prove exactly where their oil comes from before selling to Europe.
This could make exporting trickier and might even slow things down.
Reliance pulled in ₹26,994 crore profit last quarter
Right after the news broke, Reliance's shares slipped by 3.3%, showing investors are a bit uneasy about these changes.
Still, the company pulled in a solid ₹26,994 crore profit last quarter.
Since India relies heavily on Russian oil, following these new EU rules is key if exporters want to keep business flowing smoothly with Europe.