Foxconn's profits soar as AI servers take center stage

AI takes the spotlight for Foxconn

AI is now driving Foxconn's business more than ever.

Foxconn reported strong revenue and growth in 2025, driven largely by AI server demand, cloud and networking services now make up 40%, overtaking consumer gadgets at 38%.

After a deal last November, Foxconn is focusing on manufacturing NVIDIA AI servers and has an agreement to design and build AI data-center hardware with OpenAI.

The company calls AI its "core driving force" and expects even bigger growth in the next few months.

If you're curious about where tech jobs and innovation are headed, this shift is worth watching.