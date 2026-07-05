Foxconn's quarterly sales rise 40% on AI hardware demand

Foxconn is major NVIDIA AI supplier

Foxconn is making waves as a major supplier of NVIDIA-powered AI servers for tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, all investing huge sums in AI this year.

Despite some bumps like chip shortages and global disruptions, demand for consumer electronics, including iPhones and MacBooks, saw a slight decline, though overall sales were supported by AI-related products.

Looking ahead, Foxconn expects more growth from its diverse products and strong position in the booming AI market.