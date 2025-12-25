Foxtale's revenue jumps, but expenses bite into profits Business Dec 25, 2025

Foxtale, the skincare brand started by Romita Mazumdar in 2021, just reported a big jump in revenue—₹206 crore for FY25, up from ₹83 crore last year.

Their focus on affordable products for Indian skin is clearly paying off.

Still, all that growth has come with a price: expenses have shot up and profits have taken a hit.