Foxtale's revenue jumps, but expenses bite into profits
Business
Foxtale, the skincare brand started by Romita Mazumdar in 2021, just reported a big jump in revenue—₹206 crore for FY25, up from ₹83 crore last year.
Their focus on affordable products for Indian skin is clearly paying off.
Still, all that growth has come with a price: expenses have shot up and profits have taken a hit.
Expenses double as Foxtale invests in growth
Foxtale's costs more than doubled to ₹279 crore this year, with advertising alone eating up ₹106 crore (that's 38% of their spend).
Material and employee costs climbed too, pushing net losses to ₹73 crore—a 38% increase.
On the bright side, they've built up cash reserves to ₹166 crore and improved some financial metrics, showing they're still playing the long game.