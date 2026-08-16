FPIs invest ₹16,621cr in Indian equities in August

Despite the recent surge in investments, FPIs have been net sellers in Indian equities this year.

They have withdrawn some ₹2.4 lakh crore so far, exceeding last year's total outflow of ₹1.66 lakh crore.

Manish Bhandari, CEO and Portfolio Manager at Vallum Capital, attributed the recent reversal to improving relative valuations, resilient corporate earnings, expectations of softer US rates, and lower currency volatility among other factors.