FPIs invest almost ₹84,300cr in Indian equities this November
What's the story
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a major turnaround by investing ₹84,290 crore in Indian equities during the first half of November. The investment period covers nine trading sessions from November 2 to 13. The latest inflow comes after two months of heavy selling by FPIs, with net withdrawals of ₹34,843 crore and ₹35,861 crore recorded in October and September, respectively.
Investment impact
'Tactical turn, not structural return'
The recent inflow has reduced the total FPI withdrawals from Indian equities in 2026 to around ₹2.1 lakh crore, down from nearly ₹3 lakh crore a few weeks ago.
However, market experts warn that this surge in foreign buying may not indicate a long-term return of overseas capital.
"November's foreign buying is a sharp tactical turn, not yet a structural return," said Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk.
Profit booking
Domestic investors booking profits
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been using the market's recovery to book profits.
The correction in global AI-linked shares has been a major catalyst for the shift in investment flows.
Rohan Goyal, Investment Research Analyst at MIRA Money, said the renewed interest is due to "global unwinding of AI-related trades, alongside softer crude prices, improving earnings visibility and attractive valuations in select large-cap companies."
Market support
Brent crude prices had an effect
Brent crude prices fell some 13% in the first week of November to nearly $97 per barrel.
The decline, along with easing geopolitical concerns, further bolstered investor sentiment toward Indian equities.
The return of foreign capital has helped the benchmark Nifty cross the 25,000 mark, with buying extending across several heavyweight sectors like financial services, telecoms, and pharmaceuticals.