FPIs invest almost ₹84,300cr in Indian equities this November

The recent inflow has reduced the total FPI withdrawals from Indian equities in 2026 to around ₹2.1 lakh crore, down from nearly ₹3 lakh crore a few weeks ago.

However, market experts warn that this surge in foreign buying may not indicate a long-term return of overseas capital.

"November's foreign buying is a sharp tactical turn, not yet a structural return," said Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk.