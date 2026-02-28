FPIs invest ₹22,615 crore in February: What led to inflow
After months of pulling money out, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) switched gears and invested ₹22,615 crore in February—the highest monthly inflow in the past 16 months.
Still, the Sensex dropped over 1% and Nifty 50 slipped by 0.5%, showing that big investments don't always mean instant market gains.
Domestic investors join the party
When FPIs return, it usually signals growing confidence in India's economy—something young investors keep an eye on.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also stepped up, putting in ₹12,293 crore on one day alone to help balance out earlier foreign selling.
Combined, FPIs and DIIs accounted for roughly ₹34,908 crore of inflows—₹22,615 crore from FPIs in February and ₹12,293 crore from DIIs on that day.
Corporate earnings and bond boost
Strong corporate earnings are making India more attractive to global investors. Companies posted solid 14.7% growth last quarter and are expected to keep up the pace next year.
Sectors like Capital Goods and Financial Services were especially popular with FPIs this month.
Plus, there's been a surge of interest in Indian bonds too—another sign that international money is feeling good about where things are headed here.