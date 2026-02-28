FPIs invest ₹22,615 crore in February: What led to inflow

When FPIs return, it usually signals growing confidence in India's economy—something young investors keep an eye on. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also stepped up, putting in ₹12,293 crore on one day alone to help balance out earlier foreign selling. Combined, FPIs and DIIs accounted for roughly ₹34,908 crore of inflows—₹22,615 crore from FPIs in February and ₹12,293 crore from DIIs on that day.

Corporate earnings and bond boost

Strong corporate earnings are making India more attractive to global investors. Companies posted solid 14.7% growth last quarter and are expected to keep up the pace next year.

Sectors like Capital Goods and Financial Services were especially popular with FPIs this month.

Plus, there's been a surge of interest in Indian bonds too—another sign that international money is feeling good about where things are headed here.