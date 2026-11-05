FPIs pour nearly ₹15,000cr into Indian stocks, DIIs sell ₹10,445cr

Over the last 14 trading days, FPIs have invested close to $6 billion in Indian equities, flipping the script after recent outflows.

Their focus has been on large-cap stocks like Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries, which helped push the Nifty 50 index up more than 8% in just six sessions.

The surge of foreign money has also strengthened the rupee to its strongest closing level in 15 days.