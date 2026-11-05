FPIs pour nearly ₹15,000cr into Indian stocks, DIIs sell ₹10,445cr
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) just poured nearly ₹15,000 crore into Indian stocks on Thursday, their largest single-day investment since September 2024.
This big move signals a renewed confidence in the market, especially after a period of heavy withdrawals.
Interestingly, while FPIs were buying, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth ₹10,445 crore.
FPIs invest $6bn in Indian equities
Over the last 14 trading days, FPIs have invested close to $6 billion in Indian equities, flipping the script after recent outflows.
Their focus has been on large-cap stocks like Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries, which helped push the Nifty 50 index up more than 8% in just six sessions.
The surge of foreign money has also strengthened the rupee to its strongest closing level in 15 days.