FPIs pour ₹16,461.84cr into Indian markets snapping monthlong selling streak

FPIs YTD net sellers despite inflows

FPIs were consistent all week: the biggest single-day inflow hit ₹5,986.33 crore on June 29, followed by ₹4,334.95 crore on June 30 and ₹3,000.90 crore on July 3.

Even smaller amounts added up across July 1 and 2.

Still, if you look at all of 2026 so far, FPIs remain net sellers overall, showing just how much market uncertainty is still in play.