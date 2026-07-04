FPIs pour ₹16,461.84cr into Indian markets snapping monthlong selling streak
Business
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) just switched gears and poured ₹16,461.84 crore into Indian stocks, debt, and hybrid assets this past week, snapping a monthslong selling streak that saw huge outflows like June's ₹49,340.45 crore exit.
This fresh wave of cash came from steady daily investments across different markets.
FPIs YTD net sellers despite inflows
FPIs were consistent all week: the biggest single-day inflow hit ₹5,986.33 crore on June 29, followed by ₹4,334.95 crore on June 30 and ₹3,000.90 crore on July 3.
Even smaller amounts added up across July 1 and 2.
Still, if you look at all of 2026 so far, FPIs remain net sellers overall, showing just how much market uncertainty is still in play.