FPIs poured ₹15,157cr into Indian equities in July reversing outflows
For July 2026, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pumped over ₹15,157 crore into Indian equities, finally flipping the script after four straight months of money leaving the market.
Earlier this year saw some serious withdrawals: ₹1.17 lakh crore in March alone.
Fundamentals, rupee and valuations lure investors
The comeback is thanks to India's improving economy and a steady rupee.
Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India says global investors are eyeing high-quality Indian companies now that prices have cooled off a bit.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments adds that strong fundamentals and recent changes in debt taxation are making India more attractive, even pulling investments away from places like South Korea.