FPIs poured ₹15,157cr into Indian equities in July reversing outflows

Fundamentals, rupee and valuations lure investors

The comeback is thanks to India's improving economy and a steady rupee.

Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India says global investors are eyeing high-quality Indian companies now that prices have cooled off a bit.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments adds that strong fundamentals and recent changes in debt taxation are making India more attractive, even pulling investments away from places like South Korea.