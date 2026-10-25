FPIs pull out ₹48,056cr from Indian equities in October

FPIs invested ₹20,200 crore in Indian equities in July and ₹29,631 crore in August, according to data from the Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL).

However, with the latest withdrawals, cumulative FPI outflows from Indian equities in 2026 have hit a whopping ₹3.08 lakh crore.

This is significantly higher than the entire year's withdrawal of ₹1.66 lakh crore seen during 2025.