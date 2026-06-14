FPIs pull ₹63,000 cr from Indian equities in early June
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have yanked out almost ₹63,000 crore from Indian equities just in the first half of June 2026.
This big exit is mostly because of global uncertainty, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and the rupee losing value, down about 6% this year.
It's part of a steady trend that's been playing out all through 2026.
FPIs equity outflows hit ₹2.87L cr
FPI withdrawals this year have already crossed ₹2.87 lakh crore, blowing past last year's total of ₹1.66 lakh crore.
Even though there was a brief inflow in February, most months saw heavy exits, with March topping the charts at ₹1.17 lakh crore.
Interestingly, FPIs are still putting money into India's debt market (₹13,200 crore in June), showing they see some opportunity there despite concerns over stocks and currency.
Policymakers are trying to make government bonds more accessible to help balance things out.