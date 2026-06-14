FPIs pull ₹63,000 cr from Indian equities in early June

FPIs equity outflows hit ₹2.87L cr

FPI withdrawals this year have already crossed ₹2.87 lakh crore, blowing past last year's total of ₹1.66 lakh crore.

Even though there was a brief inflow in February, most months saw heavy exits, with March topping the charts at ₹1.17 lakh crore.

Interestingly, FPIs are still putting money into India's debt market (₹13,200 crore in June), showing they see some opportunity there despite concerns over stocks and currency.

Policymakers are trying to make government bonds more accessible to help balance things out.