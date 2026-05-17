FPIs pulled out ₹27,048cr from Indian equities in May 2026
Business
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) just withdrew a massive ₹27,048 crore from Indian equities in May 2026. This big exit was triggered by global economic worries and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
With these outflows, FPIs have now pulled about ₹2.2 lakh crore from India this year, way more than last year's ₹1.66 lakh crore.
US bond yields worry investors
Except for a brief investment in February, FPIs have been steady net sellers throughout 2026, with huge withdrawals in January, March, and April too.
Experts say rising US bond yields, a stronger dollar, inflation concerns, and uncertainty about interest rate cuts are making investors nervous.
The rupee has also dropped sharply as capital is flowing into global AI companies instead of emerging markets like India.