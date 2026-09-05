FPIs put over $3.2bn into Indian stocks despite 1%+ decline
Foreign investors just put over $3.2 billion into Indian stocks this August (the biggest monthly boost since September 2024), even though the main stock indices actually fell by more than 1%.
According to NSDL, FPIs (that is, foreign portfolio investors) bought into 10 different sectors from mid to late August, keeping the positive streak going for a second straight two-week period.
Consumer services biggest inflows ₹8,417 cr
Consumer Services was the big winner, pulling in ₹8,417 crore for the month as people kept spending on luxury and lifestyle.
Financial Services followed with over ₹4,000 crore in fresh investments, bouncing back after earlier losses.
Meanwhile, Telecom and Power were not so lucky; both saw major outflows thanks to expensive 5G rollouts and ongoing financial struggles in energy.