FPIs sold $3.45B of Indian equities in May 2026 Business May 29, 2026

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold $3.45 billion worth of Indian equities in May 2026, which is a lot, but actually less than what they dumped in April ($6.47 billion) and March ($12.72 billion).

The selling cooled off as the month went on, dropping from $2.85 billion in the first half to just $928 million in the second half.