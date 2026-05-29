FPIs sold $3.45B of Indian equities in May 2026
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold $3.45 billion worth of Indian equities in May 2026, which is a lot, but actually less than what they dumped in April ($6.47 billion) and March ($12.72 billion).
The selling cooled off as the month went on, dropping from $2.85 billion in the first half to just $928 million in the second half.
FPIs pulled $1.87B from Indian financials
Financial services took the biggest hit, losing $1.87 billion from FPIs early in May. Oil and consumable fuels ($718 million) and telecom ($265 million) also saw major outflows.
Meanwhile, some sectors got a boost (services pulled in $732 million, capital goods got $276 million, and metals and mining saw inflows of $177 million) as investors increasingly focused on corporate earnings while tracking developments in West Asia.