FPIs withdraw ₹35,860cr from Indian stocks Sep and ₹9,232cr Oct1

Just a couple of months ago, FPIs were pouring ₹49,830 crore into Indian markets. Now, with high oil prices, a weak rupee, and better returns elsewhere (like North Asian tech markets), they're shifting their focus.

Rajesh Singla, Fund Manager & CEO at Alpha AMC, explains that despite these outflows, steady investments through domestic SIPs are keeping things balanced.

Analysts say future FPI moves will depend on global politics and market swings, but India's economy is still showing resilience.

Smaller companies aren't as affected since FPIs don't own much there anyway.