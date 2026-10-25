FPIs withdraw ₹48,056cr from Indian equities amid oil, Mideast tensions
Business
Foreign investors took out a huge ₹48,056 crore from Indian equities in October 2026, mostly because of rising oil prices and tensions in the Middle East.
This follows September's big withdrawals too, but there was a small break last week when FPIs actually bought more than they sold for two days.
Year to date FPIs withdraw ₹3.08Lcr
Altogether this year, FPIs have withdrawn ₹3.08 lakh crore, almost double last year's total.
Experts point to high oil prices, weak company earnings, and the massive Jio IPO soaking up liquidity as reasons for the sell-off.
Still, with US bond yields dropping and some big Indian stocks looking cheap again, selling pressure is starting to ease.
Analysts say global events like US economic data will shape what happens next.